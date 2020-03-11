UrduPoint.com
LUMHS To Organize Event To Mark World Kidney Day On Thursday

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:00 PM

LUMHS to organize event to mark World Kidney Day on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Department of Urology and Nephrology, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences will organize events in connection with the World Kidney Day to be observed on March 12, 2020 (Thursday) across the globe.

As per program, free screening camp for general population will be held at Nephrology ward of LU hospital Hyderabad on Thursday from 0800 hours to 1100 hours.

A seminar will also be organized at lecture hall of the Diagnostic and Research Laboratory of LU hospital Hyderabad at about 1100 hours in which Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch, Director General Health Sindh Dr. Mobin Memon, Medical Superintendent LU hospital Hyderabad Dr.

Mazhar Ali Kalhoro, Registrar LUMHS, Prof. Ikramuddin Ujjan and others will participate as guest of honours while Chief Urologist at Kidney Centre Karachi, Prof. Salman El Khalid, head of Nephrology Indus Hospital Karachi Prof. Dr. Salman Imtiaz, Prof. Ms. Fayza Khan, Chief Nephrologist LUMHS Dr. Pooran Kumar and Chief Urologist Dr. Javed Altaf will deliver lectures on the topic.

The Awards and Souvenir distribution ceremony will also be held at about 12:30 p.m and an awareness walk will also be held at the hospital.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Bikha Ram, Commissioner Hyderabad, DG Health Sindh and others will also inaugurate new Urology ward at Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

