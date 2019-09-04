LUMHS to remain closed due to Ashura holidays

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro would remain closed from September 7 to September10 on account of Ashura holidays

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro would remain closed from September 7 to September10 on account of Ashura holidays.

According to announcement issued by the Deputy Director In-charge Central library, LUMHS Ali Muhammad Memon all teaching departments MBBS, BDS, BS Nursing, BS Bio Medical Engineering, Doctor of Pharmacy and Doctor of Physiotherapy would remain closed on account of Ashura holidays.

Regular classes of all departments mentioned above would start again on 11 September, 2019 after Ashura holidays.