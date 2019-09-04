UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LUMHS To Remain Closed Due To Ashura Holidays

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:59 PM

LUMHS to remain closed due to Ashura holidays

Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro would remain closed from September 7 to September10 on account of Ashura holidays

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro would remain closed from September 7 to September10 on account of Ashura holidays.

According to announcement issued by the Deputy Director In-charge Central library, LUMHS Ali Muhammad Memon all teaching departments MBBS, BDS, BS Nursing, BS Bio Medical Engineering, Doctor of Pharmacy and Doctor of Physiotherapy would remain closed on account of Ashura holidays.

Regular classes of all departments mentioned above would start again on 11 September, 2019 after Ashura holidays.

Related Topics

Holidays Doctor Jamshoro September 2019 All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Man shot dead over enmity in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Edhi razakars to remain high alert on Ashra Muharr ..

2 minutes ago

Iran Ready to Advance Nuclear Program With 3rd Rou ..

10 minutes ago

Poor quality water, food cause health issues for w ..

10 minutes ago

Third round of talks on Kartarpur Corridor held

7 minutes ago

Italy's Conte set to unveil new cabinet

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.