LUMHS To Remain Closed Till March 13 As Precaution Against Corona Virus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 10:20 PM

LUMHS to remain closed till March 13 as precaution against corona virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :In accordance with the announcement by the Government of Sindh regarding precautionary measures with respect to Corona Virus, the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro will remain closed till Friday, March 13, 2020.

According to spokesman of LUMHS, all examinations are hereby postponed. The re-scheduled date will be announced soon.

The clinical faculty members will however perform emergency duty as per their duty roster.

