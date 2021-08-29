UrduPoint.com

LUMHS To Reopen From Aug 30, No Entry Allowed Without Vaccination

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro and its all constituent colleges will reopen from Monday (August 30) with strict adherence of COVID SOPs.

According to notification issued by the Registrar Dr.

Haji Muhammad Shaikh, the decision for reopening of the varsity was taken in pursuance of decision of the Sindh Govt to reopen all education institutions with strict implementation of coronavirus related standard operating procedures.

All faculty members and the students have been advised to get themselves vaccinated before attending classes as no student or employee would be allowed to attend the classes/hostels/offices without COVID-19 vaccination card/certificate, notification stated.

