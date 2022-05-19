UrduPoint.com

LUMHS VC Announces To Launch Grievance Portal For Students

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 07:22 PM

LUMHS VC announces to launch grievance portal for students

The Vice Chancellor, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan on Thursday announced to launch a complaint portal and mobile application for the students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ):The Vice Chancellor, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan on Thursday announced to launch a complaint portal and mobile application for the students.

He made this announcement while addressing a seminar organised by the university.

Dr.

Ikram Ujjan said that a grievance portal and mobile application were being launched to meet the different needs of students.

He commended Prof. Moin Ansari and his team for promoting the welfare of the students.

The seminar consisted of keynote speeches, thematic lectures and presentations of the guests in which the students were made aware of the importance of the health.

On the occasion, VC LUMHS also distributed certificates among the teachers who had completed their training.

