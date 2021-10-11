UrduPoint.com

LUMHS VC Distributes Scholarship Cheques Among Position Holder Students

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The Vice-Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro Prof Dr Bikha Ram Monday distributed scholarship cheques to position holder students from first year to final year MBBS/BDS here at VC secretariat.

According to LUMHS spokesman, as many as 80 students had received scholarship cheques from VC and other officers of the University.

The Director Students Affairs Dr Sajjan Halepoto, Deputy Director Finance, Asif Abbasi, Deputy Director Students Affairs Sijawal Aliyani and Accountant Finance wing Umair Shah were also present on the occasion.

