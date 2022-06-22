LUMHS VC inaugurates "Anger Management Clinic"

Vice Chancellor Liaquat University Prof. Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan on Wednesday inaugurated the "Anger Management Clinic" at New OPD Block of Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Liaquat University Prof. Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan on Wednesday inaugurated the "Anger Management Clinic" at New OPD Block of Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

Addressing on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan stressed upon the need of such facilities in every organisation to help people cope with frustration and aggression.

The Anger Management Clinic will be run by the Faculty of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences of LUMHS on every Monday, under the supervision of Prof. Dr.

Moin Ahmed Ansari.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the faculty members and postgraduate residents of Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and the senior administration of Sir CJ Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences.

Whereas, notables including Dr. Aamir Dabeer (Medical Superintendent Sir CJ Institute of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences), Dr. Abdul Aziz Memon (Consultant Psychiatrist, working in Canada), Dr. Abdul Hameed Memon (Former Chief Psychiatrist Sindh) and Dr. Darya Khan Laghari (Senior consultant Psychiatrist) also attended the ceremony.