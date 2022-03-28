LUMHS VC inaugurates "Centre for Psycho Social and Academic Wellbeing"

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan Monday inaugurated the "Center for Psycho Social and Academic Wellbeing" at main campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujjan Monday inaugurated the "Center for Psycho Social and Academic Wellbeing" at main campus.

While speaking on the occasion, he said that today is an important day in the history of LUMHS as for a long time there was a lack of an institution where people's social and psychological problems could be heard and solved.

He said that with the establishment of this center not only the students but also the staff would be able to benefit from it.

Prof. Munawar Alam Ansari, Dean Faculty of Basic Sciences, Prof. Khalida Naz Memon, Dean Faculty of Community Medicine, Prof. Ashok Kumar Narsani, Dean Faculty of Surgery and Allied, Prof. Samreen Memon, Director Academic, Prof. Moin Ansari, Chairman Department of Psychiatry, Prof. Sheida Memon, Prof. Salma Memon, Dr. Asif Gulzar, Director IPRS, Dr. Pir Shahid Jan Sirhindi, Additional Controller, Dr. Sajan Halepoto, Director Student Affairs, Dr. Mehboob-ul-Haq, Campus Administrator, Dr. Jamil Junejo and other faculty members were present on the occasion.