LUMHS VC Inaugurates Liaquat Institute Of Mental Health
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujan inaugurated the state-of-the-art Liaquat Institute of Mental Health, aimed at advancing mental health education, research and patient care.
Speaking at the event Professor Dr.
Ikram Din Ujan said that the Liaquat Institute of Mental Health would serve as a center of excellence for education, research and compassionate care to address mental health challenges, ensuring accessible mental health services for all.
He added that the Primary goal of the institute was to promote mental health education and training, conduct advanced research and provide comprehensive psychological care to the community.
The event was attended by all the deans, senior professors and faculty members of LUMHS.
Recent Stories
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote
PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates
Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..
UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship
Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja
Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special Eidi bags distributed among special children4 minutes ago
-
ATC records statements of 6 witnesses against PTI leaders in May 9 cases4 minutes ago
-
3 thieves held in Gujar Khan, valuables worth over Rs 3m recovered4 minutes ago
-
LUMHS VC inaugurates Liaquat Institute of Mental Health4 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined4 minutes ago
-
Over 866,000 candidates apply for 16,454 jobs in KP Education Deptt23 minutes ago
-
President confers military awards on armed forces personnel23 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh23 minutes ago
-
KP Labour Minister discusses digitalization, social protection with GIZ delegation24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Customs foils smuggling attempt, seizes narcotics worth millions34 minutes ago
-
PITB organizes e-procurement training for judicial magistrates44 minutes ago
-
25 criminals held44 minutes ago