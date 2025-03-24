LUMHS VC inaugurates Liaquat Institute of Mental Health

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujan inaugurated the state-of-the-art Liaquat Institute of Mental Health, aimed at advancing mental health education, research and patient care.

Speaking at the event Professor Dr.

Ikram Din Ujan said that the Liaquat Institute of Mental Health would serve as a center of excellence for education, research and compassionate care to address mental health challenges, ensuring accessible mental health services for all.

He added that the Primary goal of the institute was to promote mental health education and training, conduct advanced research and provide comprehensive psychological care to the community.

The event was attended by all the deans, senior professors and faculty members of LUMHS.