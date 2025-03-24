Open Menu

LUMHS VC Inaugurates Liaquat Institute Of Mental Health

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LUMHS VC inaugurates Liaquat Institute of Mental Health

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro Professor Dr. Ikram Din Ujan inaugurated the state-of-the-art Liaquat Institute of Mental Health, aimed at advancing mental health education, research and patient care.

Speaking at the event Professor Dr.

Ikram Din Ujan said that the Liaquat Institute of Mental Health would serve as a center of excellence for education, research and compassionate care to address mental health challenges, ensuring accessible mental health services for all.

He added that the Primary goal of the institute was to promote mental health education and training, conduct advanced research and provide comprehensive psychological care to the community.

The event was attended by all the deans, senior professors and faculty members of LUMHS.

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote

44 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial ..

PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood bank ..

Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country' ..

Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to ..

EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent

1 hour ago
 Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified c ..

Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional

1 hour ago
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Work ..

UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting

1 hour ago
 Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore ..

Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case

2 hours ago
 Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitorin ..

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International ..

UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram ..

Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja

2 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Wash ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan