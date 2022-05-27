LUMHS VC inaugurates Public School for employees' children

Vice Chancellor,Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Prof Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan on Friday inaugurated the "Public School" for the children of employees at the main Campus, Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor,Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Prof Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan on Friday inaugurated the "Public School" for the children of employees at the main Campus, Jamshoro.

An agreement was also signed by the officers of LUMHS and the Green Crescent.

Speaking on the occasion, they said the Green Crescent is a non-profit organization which works for high quality education and provides the best people who could play a role for the betterment of the country.

VC Prof. Ikramuddin said that the long standing demand of our employees had been fulfilled today and this school will be developed so that our employees can provide good education opportunities to their children.

On this occasion, the office bearers of University Employees' Organization thanked the chiefs of both the institutions and prayed for the success of the school.