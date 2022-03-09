LUMHS VC inaugurates "Speciality Clinic" at Sir CJ Psychiatry Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujan, Vice Chancellor, Liaquat University on Wednesday inaugurated the new block sub-specialty clinic at Sir CJ Institute of Psychiatry.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, LUMHS VC said that the "sub-specialty clinic" would include clinics for smoking cessation,sleep problems, mental and psychological problems of children, drug cessation and memory problems where OPD will be held seven days a week at different times.

"Patients are scared and embarrassed when they come to this place because there is a general impression that it is a psychiatric hospital and severe mental illnesses are treated here," he said.

Rejecting such an impression, Dr. Ujan said this hospital treats patients suffering from depression and other ailments that is why it was named as "Sub Specialty Clinic".

The future of our country depends on our children and parents should keep an eye on their children activities and develop them well because what they see and learn in childhood are doing the same when they grow up, he suggested.

The MD Sir CJ Institute Dr. Syed Amir, Chairman Department of Psychology Prof. Moen Ansari, Assistant Prof. Dr. Jamil Junejo were also present on the occasion.