UrduPoint.com

LUMHS VC Inaugurates "Speciality Clinic" At Sir CJ Psychiatry Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 07:11 PM

LUMHS VC inaugurates "Speciality Clinic" at Sir CJ Psychiatry Institute

Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujan, Vice Chancellor, Liaquat University on Wednesday inaugurated the new block sub-specialty clinic at Sir CJ Institute of Psychiatry

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Ikramuddin Ujan, Vice Chancellor, Liaquat University on Wednesday inaugurated the new block sub-specialty clinic at Sir CJ Institute of Psychiatry.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, LUMHS VC said that the "sub-specialty clinic" would include clinics for smoking cessation,sleep problems, mental and psychological problems of children, drug cessation and memory problems where OPD will be held seven days a week at different times.

"Patients are scared and embarrassed when they come to this place because there is a general impression that it is a psychiatric hospital and severe mental illnesses are treated here," he said.

Rejecting such an impression, Dr. Ujan said this hospital treats patients suffering from depression and other ailments that is why it was named as "Sub Specialty Clinic".

The future of our country depends on our children and parents should keep an eye on their children activities and develop them well because what they see and learn in childhood are doing the same when they grow up, he suggested.

The MD Sir CJ Institute Dr. Syed Amir, Chairman Department of Psychology Prof. Moen Ansari, Assistant Prof. Dr. Jamil Junejo were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Same Jamshoro From Depression

Recent Stories

UK finally confronts the Russian cash cow

UK finally confronts the Russian cash cow

1 minute ago
 Three held for possessing illegal weapons

Three held for possessing illegal weapons

1 minute ago
 MDA decides to regularize school buildings on non- ..

MDA decides to regularize school buildings on non-commercial plots

1 minute ago
 Action against profiteers; 1500 raids conducted, n ..

Action against profiteers; 1500 raids conducted, nine shops sealed

1 minute ago
 Sufficient wheat stock available in KP: Atif Khan

Sufficient wheat stock available in KP: Atif Khan

8 minutes ago
 Police question 60 suspects in Rawat

Police question 60 suspects in Rawat

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>