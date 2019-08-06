UrduPoint.com
LUMHS VC Performs Groundbreaking Of Cancer Ward

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Prof. Bikha Ram Devarjani Tuesday performed the groundbreaking of Cancer Ward to be established at Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro by Nuclear Institute of Medicine and Radiotherapy (NIMRA) under financial assistance of Sindh government

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, the vice chancellor said when diagnosed with cancer, many patients may think that they will die soon and lose their confidence to live.

However, he said that with development of cancer treatments, the prognosis of many cancer patients is satisfactory, quality of life can be improved and they can even live longer.

Some patients successfully survived for more than 5 to 10 years, he said and informed that many cancer patients have obtained good curative effect after advanced treatments in NIMRA.

He said that establishment of a 100-bed state of the art indoor ward for Cancer patients shall be advantageous for the cancer patients. The establishment of cancer ward in the hospital is the need of hour to provide such cost effective facility for the ailing humanity, he added.

