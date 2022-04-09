UrduPoint.com

LUMHS Vice Chancellor Inaugurates Advanced Dental Laboratory

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro, Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan here Saturday inaugurated the Advanced Dental Laboratory at LUMHS Advanced Dental Care Center.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the VC said that dental treatment was highly expensive and beyond the reach of poor people.

The People can not afford dental treatment in private clinics and hospitals therefore LUMHS management had established the dental laboratory, he said and informed that the artificial teeth of the patients will be made at 70 percent discount in this laboratory.

He said that the tooth which cost Rs. 12,000 in a private laboratory will be made here at Rs. 2,500.

The LUMHS Dental Laboratory is a complete and modern dentistry laboratory in which all kinds of teeth will be made, he said and added its advanced machinery has been imported from Germany and China.

The Dean of Dentistry LUMHS Prof. Feroz Kalhoro, Chairman Prosthodontics Prof. Aamir Mehmood Butt, Dr. Irfan Sheikh, Prof. Kashif Channa, Prof. Amir Iqbal Memon, Dr. Asif Gulzar, Prof. Munir Banglani, Prof Rizwan Memon, Prof Shahzad, Azar Akbar Memon, Rahim Sheikh and Sharif Baig were also present on the occasion.

