UrduPoint.com

LUMHS Vice Chancellor Visited Health Asia Expo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 02:30 PM

LUMHS Vice Chancellor visited Health Asia Expo

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan Friday visited the Health Asia Expo at Karachi.

The Vice Chancellor along with faculty members visited the LUMHS Corner established for visitors of three days long Health Asia Expo, inaugurated by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho.

According to university spokesman, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences is participating in the expo which is one of the biggest events of the health sector event in Pakistan.

Being the platinum partner of the event, the spokesman informed that LUMHS management had established its stall which is being visited by a large number of visitors from different segments of life.

The LUMHS Diagnostic and Research Laboratory is receiving special attention in the expo, the spokesman informed added that different academic departments of LUMHS also presenting their services for promotion of the university as well as awareness of the people.

Besides, test transmission of LUMHS WEB tv has also been initiated while CME sessions are also being conducted by Departments of Pathology, Gynecology and Psychosocial and behavioral Cell.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Jamshoro Chicago Mercantile Exchange Event TV From Asia

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

2 hours ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

2 hours ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.