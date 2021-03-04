UrduPoint.com
LUMHS's Senate Election Held

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 09:39 PM

LUMHS's senate election held

Election of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Senate held in the main camps at Jamshoro on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Election of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Senate held in the main camps at Jamshoro on Thursday.

The election commission headed by the Registrar LUMHS Dr. Saroop Bhatia announced election result in which Dr. Ali Raza Memon (249), Dr. Ali Nawaz Dal (243), Dr. Shehla Chana (230) and Dr. Arif Shaikh (182) were elected as the members of the Senate.

The Senate election was held under the supervision of Election Commission headed by Registrar LUMHS Dr. Saroop Bhatia and Additional Registrars Dr. Faisal Leghari, Dr. Ashfaq Memon, Dr. Parvaiz Ghalo, Deputy Registrars Vikio Khan Macchi and Mohsin Mirza as its members in which Vice Chancellor Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani, Professors, Associate professors, Assistant Professors and Lecturers cast their votes for the election with strict adherence to standard operation procedures (SOP) against COVID-19.

