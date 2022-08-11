Lumpy skin affects 938 animals in Sargodha division

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 938 animals had been affected by lumpy skin disease since the epidemic outbreak in the division.

Livestock Department Director Wajid Zia told APP here on Thursday that 938 animals had been infected with the disease and 928 given doses of ring vaccination in the division.

He said that so far 598 affected animals had been disinfected after vaccination, while 325 others were under-treatment.

Wajid said five deaths from lumpy skin disease had also been reported so far in the division. He appealed to farmers to quarantine the infected ones for protection of other animals.