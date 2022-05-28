UrduPoint.com

Lumpy Skin Awareness Campaign Continues In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Lumpy skin awareness campaign continues in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The livestock department was continuing with its awareness campaign to sensitize farmers on how to keep their cattle heads safe from Lumpy Skin disease.

Deputy director livestock Dr. Jamshed Akhtar said that livestock teams were moving from village to village as per orders of Director General Livestock South Punjab Dr. Mansoor Malik to convey to farmers the importance of keeping their cattle pens clean to provide a healthy atmosphere to animals.

During an on-farm briefing to cattle rearers at Jalalpur Pirwala, he said that the disease is caused by flies, mosquitoes, and ticks and advised farmers to apply the spray to kill them.

In case of noticing symptoms, cattle rearers must separate the animal from healthy ones and keep it at some other place where unnecessary intervention and entry of all irrelevant elements should be banned to avoid its spread to other cattle pens.

He said that the Lumpy Skin disease does not transmit to humans from animals and their meat and milk was safe for human consumption.

He said that while the cattle rearers were being approached by livestock officials, it would be appropriate for them to remain in contact with veterinary hospitals to ensure timely treatment of their ailing animals.

Related Topics

Punjab Jalalpur Pirwala Jamshed All From

Recent Stories

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opt ..

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opted to bat first

12 minutes ago
 POA should be held accountable over poor performan ..

POA should be held accountable over poor performance in Olympic games: Ahsan

32 minutes ago
 Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.