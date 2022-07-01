UrduPoint.com

Lumpy Skin Disease Cases Cross 10000 Figure In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Lumpy skin disease cases cross 10000 figure in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The number of lumpy skin disease cases in animals crossed 10000 figures in the province after 1238 cases were reported in a single day, a report of Live Stock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Friday.

The report said that at least 59 animals died of lumpy skin disease in the province where a total of 10427 cases of the skin disease have been reported so far. The number of animals that died from the diseases reached 316 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Most of the animals' deaths were reported from Dera Ismail Khan where 35 animals died of lumpy skin followed by Kurram with 33 deaths.

In Lakki Marwat and Peshawar each 30 animals died of lumpy skin while in Charsadda 24, in Haripur 22, in Khyber and Bannu each 20 animals, in Nowshera 16, in Karak 19 and in South Waziristan 10 animals died of the disease.

At least 154292 animals have so far been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against the lumpy skin disease while 6626 animals were under treatment.

