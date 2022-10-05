Lumpy skin disease causes death of over 6000 cattle in KP: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has said that lumpy skin disease has affected over 0.1 million cattle out of which more than 6000 have died of the disease.

He was addressing an international seminar regarding prevention and control of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the province here on Wednesday.

Besides, Secretary Agriculture, Dr Mohammad Israr, Director General (DG) Livestock (Extension), Dr Alamzeb Mohmand and DG Livestock (Research), Ijaz Ali, a representative of the Russian Republic and officers of the Livestock Department attended the seminar0.

The provincial minister said that agriculture in general and livestock in particular are the prioritized sectors of the government. He said that the provincial government despite its limited resources has launched revolutionary projects like Agricultural Emergency Programme, Agricultural Transformation Programme and prevention of cattle diseases in Malakand division