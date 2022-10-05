UrduPoint.com

Lumpy Skin Disease Causes Death Of Over 6000 Cattle In KP: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Lumpy skin disease causes death of over 6000 cattle in KP: Minister

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has said that lumpy skin disease has affected over 0.1 million cattle out of which more than 6000 have died of the disease

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has said that lumpy skin disease has affected over 0.1 million cattle out of which more than 6000 have died of the disease.

He was addressing an international seminar regarding prevention and control of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the province here on Wednesday.

Besides, Secretary Agriculture, Dr Mohammad Israr, Director General (DG) Livestock (Extension), Dr Alamzeb Mohmand and DG Livestock (Research), Ijaz Ali, a representative of the Russian Republic and officers of the Livestock Department attended the seminar0.

The provincial minister said that agriculture in general and livestock in particular are the prioritized sectors of the government. He said that the provincial government despite its limited resources has launched revolutionary projects like Agricultural Emergency Programme, Agricultural Transformation Programme and prevention of cattle diseases in Malakand division

Related Topics

Russia Agriculture Died Malakand Government Million

Recent Stories

Imran misleading youth for his dirty politics: JUI ..

Imran misleading youth for his dirty politics: JUI-F

7 minutes ago
 NASA Chief Nelson Says Both Russians, Americans Ne ..

NASA Chief Nelson Says Both Russians, Americans Needed to Safely Operate Space S ..

7 minutes ago
 Putin Instructs to Place Zaporizhzhia NPP Under Ru ..

Putin Instructs to Place Zaporizhzhia NPP Under Russia's Control - Decree

7 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Vows to Cut Public Debt Amid Cri ..

UK Prime Minister Vows to Cut Public Debt Amid Criticism of New Growth Plan

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan aviation industry's efforts hailed at ICA ..

Pakistan aviation industry's efforts hailed at ICAO session

7 minutes ago
 Russia Exclusion to Dent Credibility of EU Probe I ..

Russia Exclusion to Dent Credibility of EU Probe Into Nord Stream Attacks - Expe ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.