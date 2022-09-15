Lumpy skin disease controlled in district, claims DC

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Ali Anan Qamar claimed on Thursday the Lumpy Skin disease has been controlled in the district due to practical steps taken by the livestock department.

He said the disease was diagnosed in 690 cattle during a survey conducted in Dera Ghazi Khan in last month of August out of which 630 cattle went through severe illness and 60 died.

He said a total of 204 cattle were diagnosed with lumpy skin disease in the district Muzaffargarh while not even a single cattle died of the disease.

The DC urged farmers to follow the suggestions of the livestock department to protect their cattle from lumpy skin and other diseases.