UrduPoint.com

Lumpy Skin Disease Controlled In District, Claims DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Lumpy skin disease controlled in district, claims DC

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Ali Anan Qamar claimed on Thursday the Lumpy Skin disease has been controlled in the district due to practical steps taken by the livestock department.

He said the disease was diagnosed in 690 cattle during a survey conducted in Dera Ghazi Khan in last month of August out of which 630 cattle went through severe illness and 60 died.

He said a total of 204 cattle were diagnosed with lumpy skin disease in the district Muzaffargarh while not even a single cattle died of the disease.

The DC urged farmers to follow the suggestions of the livestock department to protect their cattle from lumpy skin and other diseases.

Related Topics

Died Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh August From

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

2 hours ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

2 hours ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

2 hours ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

2 hours ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

3 hours ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.