Lumpy Skin Disease Now Under Control, Says DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Lumpy Skin Disease now under control, says DC

Deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qamar said on Thursday that Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) was now under control in district Muzaffargarh

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy commissioner Ali Annan Qamar said on Thursday that Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) was now under control in district Muzaffargarh.

In a statement issued here, DC said that situation regarding the disease was brought under control by virtue of practical steps taken by livestock department.

Quoting statistics from province-wide survey results, DC said that 690 animals were reported to have symptoms of Lumpy Skin Disease in Dera Ghazi Khan division, including 204 in Muzaffargarh district.

He added that 60 animals succumbed to the disease in DG Khan division but none died in Muzaffargarh district.

He advised cattle farmers to follow guidelines of the livestock department in case their animals start showing LSD symptoms.

He explained that animals should be kept at clean place and environment, should be safe from mosquitoes and other insects, and healthy animals be kept separate from infected ones.

