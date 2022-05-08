Lumpy skin disease reaches KP, livestock infection reported in Peshawar, Charsadda, D.I.Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Lumpy skin disease of livestock has reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after its outbreak in Sindh and Punjab provinces as cases are reported in Peshawar, Charsadda and D.I.Khan districts.

According to a press statement issued here on Sunday by Livestock Farmers Welfare Association (LFWA), Director General Livestock KP, Dr. Alamzeb has confirmed reporting of cases of disease in KP.

President LFWA, Muhammad Asif Awan informed that he has received reports of infection in livestock and also confirmed from DG Livestock.

Asif stressed upon Chief Secretary and Secretary Livestock KP for release of funds for taking preventive measures against the disease spread.

He said Lumpy Skin Disease has already infected a large number of animals in Sindh and Punjab provinces and will also affected the dairy farm in KP.

If preventive measures are not taken, the impact of the disease will be very harmful on dairy farming community of the province, he added.

He also stressed for awareness of owners of livestock for protection of the animals and in case of infection about treatment.

President LFWA also demanded imposition of emergency by Livestock Department by closing all entry points of the province and establish Veterinary Control Rooms.

Strict checking should be ensured at all the entry points of the province to stop spread of the disease, he added.

Asif Awan said he is also writing a letter to Chief Secretary KP for bringing his notice to this serious issue and for taking strict preventive measures to curb its further disease besides treatment of already infected animals.