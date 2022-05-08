UrduPoint.com

Lumpy Skin Disease Reaches KP, Livestock Infection Reported In Peshawar, Charsadda, D.I.Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Lumpy skin disease reaches KP, livestock infection reported in Peshawar, Charsadda, D.I.Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Lumpy skin disease of livestock has reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after its outbreak in Sindh and Punjab provinces as cases are reported in Peshawar, Charsadda and D.I.Khan districts.

According to a press statement issued here on Sunday by Livestock Farmers Welfare Association (LFWA), Director General Livestock KP, Dr. Alamzeb has confirmed reporting of cases of disease in KP.

President LFWA, Muhammad Asif Awan informed that he has received reports of infection in livestock and also confirmed from DG Livestock.

Asif stressed upon Chief Secretary and Secretary Livestock KP for release of funds for taking preventive measures against the disease spread.

He said Lumpy Skin Disease has already infected a large number of animals in Sindh and Punjab provinces and will also affected the dairy farm in KP.

If preventive measures are not taken, the impact of the disease will be very harmful on dairy farming community of the province, he added.

He also stressed for awareness of owners of livestock for protection of the animals and in case of infection about treatment.

President LFWA also demanded imposition of emergency by Livestock Department by closing all entry points of the province and establish Veterinary Control Rooms.

Strict checking should be ensured at all the entry points of the province to stop spread of the disease, he added.

Asif Awan said he is also writing a letter to Chief Secretary KP for bringing his notice to this serious issue and for taking strict preventive measures to curb its further disease besides treatment of already infected animals.

Related Topics

Sindh Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Charsadda Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

8 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

17 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

17 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

17 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.