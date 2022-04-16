Lumpy skin disease remain uncontrollable in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The lumpy skin disease remained uncontrollable in Sindh as it cause death to over four hundred animals and affected more than 36 thousand in different parts of Sindh province.

According to official sources of Sindh Livestock Department, majority of lumpy skin disease cases were reported from Karachi where 55 cows died while 18,189 have been affected.

Besides death of 54 animals were reported from Thana Bola Khan and 46 each in different parts of Thatta and Jamshoro district.

During last 24 hours, 348 more cows have been affected with lumpy skin diseases in different parts of the province, the sources informed and added that out of 9 million cows, the provincial livestock department has so far vaccinated 5,70, 208 cows. The situation is alarming and there is the need of war footing measures to control the disease, the sources added.