Lumpy Skin Disease Under Control In District: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 02:50 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking measures to prevent the outbreak of lumpy skin disease in the district by taking measures, including timely vaccination of cattle.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar chaired a meeting here on Friday to discuss matters pertaining to lumpy skin disease in the district.

The meeting was attended by officials of the Livestock Department who gave a detailed briefing about the measures taken to control the spread of the disease.

The meeting was informed that effective steps had been taken to prevent outbreak of the lumpy skin disease and that the disease had been brought under control in the district through effective and coordinated efforts by authorities concerned.

The deputy commissioner said that teams of the livestock department should be mobilized to visit door to door in the district for vaccinating cattle.

He said that livestock was the only source of income for most of the people in the area and spread of the disease could take away people's livelihood.

Thus, he said that the district administration had decided to protect the people from possible losses by timely vaccinating cattle heads against the disease.

The deputy commissioner also chaired another meeting to review the ongoing anti-dengue drive. The meeting reviewed implementation of the Dengue Action Plan and Fazal directed the authorities concerned to implement the plan wholly in order to make the area dengue free.

As part of the plan, the teams on Friday carried out fumigation at several places in Ghazni Khel tehsil. People have also been advised to take precautionary measures against the disease.

