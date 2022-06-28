UrduPoint.com

Lumpy Skin Disease: Veterinary Counters Set Up In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Lumpy skin disease: Veterinary counters set up in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up eight veterinary check posts at all entry and exit points of the district to examine sacrificial animals.

According to official sources here on Tuesday, the counters were set up in different areas including Kala Wala Khu Chunian road, Head Balloki and toll plaza in tehsil Pattoki, Mustafabad and Raja Jung in tehsil Kasur, Ghanki Raiwind in tehsil Kot Radha Kishan and Allabad in tehsil Chunian.

He said Live stock department teams were examining the sacrificial animals. The cattle were being vaccinated against lumpy skin disease.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioners of each tehsil visited the check posts and checked the vaccination process as well as attendance of staff.

Related Topics

Raiwind Road Kasur Chunian Pattoki Kot Radha Kishan All

Recent Stories

PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Cov ..

PPP Minister Khursheed Shah tests positive for Covid-19

28 minutes ago
 PM vows to take country towards economic stability ..

PM vows to take country towards economic stability in next 14 months

38 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan in July

1 hour ago
 Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match bef ..

Babar XI faces Sarfaraz XI in a practice match before the Sri Lanka Test Series

2 hours ago
 Country may face increased load-shedding in July: ..

Country may face increased load-shedding in July: PM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to ..

Pakistan voices concern over blocking of access to twitter handles of its missio ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.