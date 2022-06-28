Lumpy skin disease: Veterinary counters set up in Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up eight veterinary check posts at all entry and exit points of the district to examine sacrificial animals.

According to official sources here on Tuesday, the counters were set up in different areas including Kala Wala Khu Chunian road, Head Balloki and toll plaza in tehsil Pattoki, Mustafabad and Raja Jung in tehsil Kasur, Ghanki Raiwind in tehsil Kot Radha Kishan and Allabad in tehsil Chunian.

He said Live stock department teams were examining the sacrificial animals. The cattle were being vaccinated against lumpy skin disease.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioners of each tehsil visited the check posts and checked the vaccination process as well as attendance of staff.