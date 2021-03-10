UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lunar Cultivation Of Plants A Future Possibility, Says Chinese Scientist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:43 PM

Lunar cultivation of plants a future possibility, says Chinese scientist

It is possible to grow vegetables or grain by artificial cultivation on the Moon in the future, the chief designer of China's lunar exploration project said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :It is possible to grow vegetables or grain by artificial cultivation on the Moon in the future, the chief designer of China's lunar exploration project said.

Wu Weiren, who is also a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks on the sidelines of the ongoing annual sessions.

It is probably unrealistic to achieve this under existing environmental conditions, Wu said.

China's next and major scientific goal is to explore the South Pole of the Moon, where, according to scientific reckoning, there may be water ice, the scientist said.

That might offer basic living conditions for plants on the Moon.

Wu explained that the Moon has deep craters at either its North or South Pole, which the sunlight could not reach, meaning water may exist inside in the form of ice, China news service reported .

In January 2019, China's National Space Administration released images of seeds sprouting in a mini-biosphere experiment on the Moon. Cotton seeds carried by China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe became the first ever to sprout on the lunar surface.

Though the sprouts did not survive the brutally low temperatures of the lunar night which could fall as low as minus 170 degrees Celsius the sprouting seeds are still a major milestone in future space exploration.

With the possibility of finding water ice on the Moon, China will continue to pursue its experimental goal of culturing plants on its surface, Wu said.

Related Topics

Water China January May 2019 Cotton

Recent Stories

Repeal of Lula's Sentence Sign of Good Judiciary, ..

3 minutes ago

'Koi Bhuka Na Soye' programme close to PM's vision ..

29 minutes ago

DGPR for projecting Punjab govt's initiatives by e ..

36 minutes ago

Over 400 global brands to participate in China con ..

36 minutes ago

Milan, like Man Utd, aiming to restore former Euro ..

36 minutes ago

AJK government approves implementation of uniform ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.