Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

The moon will reach the maximum eclipse at 12:54 am (on June 6) when the faint shadow of the Earth completely engulfed the Moon.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 5, 2020) The lunar eclipse would start on June 5 today and would stretch out to June 6, 2020.

It will reach the maximum eclipse at 12:54 am (on June 6) when the faint shadow of the Earth completely engulfed the Moon. The eclipse will end at 2:34 am on June 6, 2020, when the Moon comes out of the shadow. A penumbral eclipse is a bit hard to distinguish from a normal Full Moon.

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 was a penumbral one which occurred in the month of January itself. The second lunar eclipse of the year is also a penumbral eclipse that is scheduled to happen tonight starting at 11: 15 pm.

According to experts, lunar eclipse takes place when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon were imperfectly aligned and the Earth cast a faint shadow over the Moon. The outer part of Earth’s shadow, also known as the penumbra, blocked some of the Sun’s light from directly reaching the Moon.

A penumbral eclipse was hard to distinguish from the normal Full Moon as the penumbra was much fainter than the dark core of the Earth’s shadow.