Lunar Eclipse To Grace The Skies Of Pakistan On September 07
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has announced that a total lunar eclipse will be visible across Pakistan on the night of September 07. Astronomy enthusiasts, students, and the general public will have the opportunity to witness this fascinating celestial phenomenon.
According to SUPARCO, the eclipse will begin at 0830 pm and reach its maximum at 0155am when a portion of the Moon will appear darkened as it passes through Earth’s shadow. The event will continue until the late hours of the night.
The eclipse will be visible in Asia, Africa, and parts of Europe, with clear visibility expected in most regions of Pakistan, weather permitting.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface.
Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to observe with the naked eye, binoculars, or telescopes.
“This is a great chance for people, especially students and astronomy enthusiasts, to connect with science and explore the wonders of our Universe,” SUPARCO spokesperson stated.
SUPARCO encourages the public to observe the event and, where possible, join astronomy clubs and educational groups that will be hosting observation sessions in various parts of the country. The organization also plans to share photographs and updates through its official social media platform www.facebook.com/Sead.Pakistan
