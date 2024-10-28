Open Menu

Lunch Hosted For KP Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Lunch hosted for KP Governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Former Punjab Assembly Speaker Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan hosted a lunch for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here on Monday.

On the occasion, country's political situation came under discussion.

Muhammad Sibtain Khan lauded the efforts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor regarding construction of Dera Ismail Khan Kallur Kot bridge.

This bridge would play major role in connecting people besides promoting economic activities, he added.

Former Punjab Assembly Speaker said that Dera Ismail Khan and Mianwali were part of Siraiki culture, he said and added that joint efforts were needed for promotion and prosperity of this culture.

He also appreciated Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's agenda of women empowerment and youth engagement aimed at highlighting soft image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said, "Muhammad Sibtain Khan is a seasoned politician."

He said that he had old relation of friendship and respect with Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan.

