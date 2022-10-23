Lunda bazaar in Tando Adam burnt to ashes

TANDO ADAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :A fire suddenly broke out in Lunda Bazaar (flea market) in Tando Adam gutting 20 shops and inflicting losses worth millions, a private tv channel reported. According to rescue officials, the fire engulfed 20 shops and goods worth billions of rupees were burnt to ashes. However, the shop owners lamented the fire brigade's tardy response to the fire, which they claimed led to more damage.