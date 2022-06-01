UrduPoint.com

LUNDP Pakistan Appoints Fawad Khan As Its National Goodwill Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 10:28 PM

UNDP Pakistan has appointed acclaimed actor Mr. Fawad Khan as its National Goodwill Ambassador. UNDP's Goodwill Ambassadors are inspirational individuals who serve as spokespersons to uphold the United Nations Charter and the Sustainable Development Goals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :UNDP Pakistan has appointed acclaimed actor Mr. Fawad Khan as its National Goodwill Ambassador. UNDP's Goodwill Ambassadors are inspirational individuals who serve as spokespersons to uphold the United Nations Charter and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The launching ceremony took place, where UNDP Pakistan's Resident Representative Mr Knut Ostby, Deputy Resident Representative Ms Aliona Niculita, Head of Communications Unit Ms Ayesha Babar, and UNDP's young beneficiaries working as green social entrepreneurs were part of the event.

The ceremony started with the contract signing between Mr Knut Ostby and Mr Fawad Khan, followed by the screening of a climate action advocacy film 'Don't Choose Extinction'. The film, launched by the UNDP Headquarters during COP26, advocates for phasing out fossil fuels for a more sustainable and equitable future. To reach wider population and to raise awareness on the issue of climate change in Pakistan, Mr Fawad Khan has done the voice-over of the film in urdu.

"We are incredibly proud to have Fawad Khan as our Goodwill Ambassador. As you all know, climate change is one of the most serious and immediate risks we're facing. I appreciate that as a spokesperson for Agenda 2030, Fawad Khan's first advocacy support highlights climate action," remarked UNDP Pakistan's Resident Representative, Mr Knut Ostby.

"I am honoured to be signed as the National Goodwill Ambassador for UNDP Pakistan," commented Mr Fawad Khan while speaking to the audience of green ambassadors and social entrepreneurs "I truly believe that the Sustainable Development Goals provide us with a roadmap for peace and prosperity, for people and the planet. This is an exciting opportunity for me to raise awareness and advocate the Agenda 2030."The event concluded with a conversation with the green ambassadors and start-ups on UNDP's role in climate action in Pakistan, and how UNDP is amplifying young people's voices in decisions on climate action.

