Lush green Daman-e-Koh major source of attraction for tourists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A beautiful recreational spot Daman-e-Koh in the Federal Capital Islamabad a major source of attraction for the visitors including international tourists.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Sarfraz Ahmed, a resident of G-10, visited along with family and said that eye keeping view of Islamabad from Daman-e-Koh make our visit wonderful and enjoyable during the holy month of Ramzan. He further said the natural and peaceful atmosphere at Daman-e-Koh, Margalla Hills make the weekend a pleasant and entertained.

"It is a wonderful place to hang out with families where cool breeze is blowing across all the time and natural environment with fresh air fills my lungs." Huma Ali Malik, a resident of Lahore, apprised that people are observing the nature and natural beauty at lush green and mountain with fresh air. During the holy month of Ramzan, she said that a large number of people are visiting this place to make their weekend full with enthusiasm.

She urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make the arrangements to ensure cleanliness and security arrangements to facilitate the tourists. car parking facility is provided close to the Northern Spot where a cafe and some small tuck shops cater the needs of guests, she added.

Huma Ali further said the CDA should establish a mosque for offering prayers five time at Daman-e-Koh.

It is pertinent to mention here, the lush green hills of Margalla around 3000 feet above the sea level and 1000 feet from the federal capital, a salubrious spot called Daman-e-Koh (in the lap of the mountain) is surely a place where natural and man-made beauty intrigues the heart and mind of every visiting individual.

\395\778