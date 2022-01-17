Lust for power made opposition jittery: CM

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the lamp of negative politics of the opposition has gone out as lust for power has made the opposition leaders jittery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the lamp of negative politics of the opposition has gone out as lust for power has made the opposition leaders jittery.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM said that opposition's desire for clinching power would exacerbate after 2023.

The chief minister said the rejected elements were criticizing the government for some political gains. However, there was no substitute for the selfless leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he maintained.

Pakistan had got a sincere leader in the shape of PM Imran Khan, he said. During the last three-and-a-half years, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had done things for welfare of the people that previous governments could not do year after year, added the CM.