Lutfur Rehman visits flood-affected areas of Paroa

Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader MPA Maulana Lutfur Rehman has paid a special visit to Paroa Tehsil which was badly affected by recent floods and reviewed the relief operations in the flood-affected areas

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader MPA Maulana Lutfur Rehman has paid a special visit to Paroa Tehsil which was badly affected by recent floods and reviewed the relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

During his visit, he listened to the problems of the people and promised to compensate them to the extent possible.

Maulana Lutfur Rehman said that all kinds of relief would be provided to the flood-affected people.

He said that he and the JUI-F workers would not sit comfortably until all the facilities of life including food, treatment, restoration of houses be provided to the flood-affectees.

He said all the efforts would be made to fully restore the connection roads and bridges between the areas that have collapsed in the flood.

The JUI-F workers were in the forefront of public service in the form of Ansar-ul-Islam in all the flood-affected areas across the country, he added.