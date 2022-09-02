UrduPoint.com

Lutfur Rehman Visits Flood-affected Areas Of Paroa

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Lutfur Rehman visits flood-affected areas of Paroa

Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader MPA Maulana Lutfur Rehman has paid a special visit to Paroa Tehsil which was badly affected by recent floods and reviewed the relief operations in the flood-affected areas

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader MPA Maulana Lutfur Rehman has paid a special visit to Paroa Tehsil which was badly affected by recent floods and reviewed the relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

During his visit, he listened to the problems of the people and promised to compensate them to the extent possible.

Maulana Lutfur Rehman said that all kinds of relief would be provided to the flood-affected people.

He said that he and the JUI-F workers would not sit comfortably until all the facilities of life including food, treatment, restoration of houses be provided to the flood-affectees.

He said all the efforts would be made to fully restore the connection roads and bridges between the areas that have collapsed in the flood.

The JUI-F workers were in the forefront of public service in the form of Ansar-ul-Islam in all the flood-affected areas across the country, he added.

Related Topics

Flood Visit All

Recent Stories

German Government Says No Plans for New Berlin-War ..

German Government Says No Plans for New Berlin-Warsaw Talks on Wartime Reparatio ..

1 minute ago
 Higher Education Department sets up cell on Ombuds ..

Higher Education Department sets up cell on Ombudsman order to resolve student i ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister announces Rs5m for GB special girl ..

Prime Minister announces Rs5m for GB special girl who lost mother, six siblings ..

1 minute ago
 Avoid spending much time on phone, laptop to stay ..

Avoid spending much time on phone, laptop to stay young

1 minute ago
 Awareness, coordination must to eradicate dengue l ..

Awareness, coordination must to eradicate dengue larvae: FWMC chief

4 minutes ago
 UK announces 75 scholarships for Pakistan

UK announces 75 scholarships for Pakistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.