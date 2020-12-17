UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone The Best Seat In The House

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 02:51 PM

Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone the Best Seat in the House

In light of the on-going global pandemic, the Annual LUX Style Awards; the renowned and prestigious awards in the country recognising artists in diverse genres, has decided to go virtual, giving people, who’re in dire need of entertainment, a reason to celebrate the achievements of their favourite stars

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020) In light of the on-going global pandemic, the Annual LUX Style Awards; the renowned and prestigious awards in the country recognising artists in diverse genres, has decided to go virtual, giving people, who’re in dire need of entertainment, a reason to celebrate the achievements of their favourite stars.

Asima Haq, Director Beauty & Personal Care at Unilever Pakistan said, “This year, the LUX Style Awards will celebrate the achievements of our winners virtually and we’re delighted to be able to honour talent in a befitting manner while following all the protocols of the New Normal. LSA 2020 promises to be a night to remember.”
From the planning to the portfolio collection process to jury sessions, everything was held virtually all throughout this year. Portfolios were gathered for 28 categories across fashion, film, music and television. Separate juries convened at multiple times during the year, evaluated each portfolio and picked a final winner, overseen by auditors, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC). As always, two lifetime achievement awards, the Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award and a Lifetime Achievement in Fashion will also be awarded.


To follow, the luxstyle.pk portal will allow nominees, influencers, bloggers and journalists to experience LSA from the comfort of their homes via the best experience possible. Our viewers will also get to see their favorite stars dressed to the nines and enjoy the show screen.

The streaming of the virtually recorded show is slated to drop by the end of the year. Frieha Altaf, director for the 19th LUX Style Awards, shared her views on the experience. “I’m happy and excited that Unilever Pakistan and the LUX brand team is making an all out effort to appreciate and celebrate the artists who have worked the entire of last year and showcased immense talent. The LSA this year is different and expected to be out of the box so stay tuned for an exciting event.”

As we all embrace life in the New Normal, LSA commits, in as befitting a way possible, the show must go on. The starry evening everyone waits for cannot die down and excitement is still brewing among nominees as well as the audience who crave to know whether their favourite stars will take home the glorious LSA trophy marking the year as their year. Join the star-studded buzz by following the #LSA2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Music 2020 Event TV All From Best

Recent Stories

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive fo ..

24 seconds ago

Putin Says Russia's GDP Drop Assessed at 3.6%, Les ..

3 minutes ago

Ufone, PTCL CEO Rashid Khan dies of Covid-19

25 minutes ago

New Car Sales in EU Drop by 25% in 2020 Due to COV ..

12 minutes ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin Starts His Annual ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Interior Ministry Confirms 2 Men Neutraliz ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.