Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone the Best Seat in the House

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020) In light of the on-going global pandemic, the Annual LUX Style Awards; the renowned and prestigious awards in the country recognising artists in diverse genres, has decided to go virtual, giving people, who’re in dire need of entertainment, a reason to celebrate the achievements of their favourite stars.

Asima Haq, Director Beauty & Personal Care at Unilever Pakistan said, “This year, the LUX Style Awards will celebrate the achievements of our winners virtually and we’re delighted to be able to honour talent in a befitting manner while following all the protocols of the New Normal. LSA 2020 promises to be a night to remember.”

From the planning to the portfolio collection process to jury sessions, everything was held virtually all throughout this year. Portfolios were gathered for 28 categories across fashion, film, music and television. Separate juries convened at multiple times during the year, evaluated each portfolio and picked a final winner, overseen by auditors, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC). As always, two lifetime achievement awards, the Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award and a Lifetime Achievement in Fashion will also be awarded.



To follow, the luxstyle.pk portal will allow nominees, influencers, bloggers and journalists to experience LSA from the comfort of their homes via the best experience possible. Our viewers will also get to see their favorite stars dressed to the nines and enjoy the show screen.

The streaming of the virtually recorded show is slated to drop by the end of the year. Frieha Altaf, director for the 19th LUX Style Awards, shared her views on the experience. “I’m happy and excited that Unilever Pakistan and the LUX brand team is making an all out effort to appreciate and celebrate the artists who have worked the entire of last year and showcased immense talent. The LSA this year is different and expected to be out of the box so stay tuned for an exciting event.”

As we all embrace life in the New Normal, LSA commits, in as befitting a way possible, the show must go on. The starry evening everyone waits for cannot die down and excitement is still brewing among nominees as well as the audience who crave to know whether their favourite stars will take home the glorious LSA trophy marking the year as their year. Join the star-studded buzz by following the #LSA2020.