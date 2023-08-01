Open Menu

LWCA To Look After Multan WCA Till Cabinet Approval Of WCHAA Law

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 07:36 PM

LWCA to look after Multan WCA till cabinet approval of WCHAA law

Joint Secretary Establishment Division Islam Zaib Tuesday met with commissioner Multan Amir Khatak here on Tuesday and discussed with him the projects undertaken for revival of heritage of Multan under Pak-Italian Debt Swap Agreement (PIDSA)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):Joint Secretary Establishment Division Islam Zaib Tuesday met with commissioner Multan Amir Khatak here on Tuesday and discussed with him the projects undertaken for revival of heritage of Multan under Pak-Italian Debt Swap Agreement (PIDSA).

Islam Zaib said that different projects were launched in 2006 under PIDSA in different cities of the country and revival of Multan heritage was also listed among the 41 projects. Multan projects included revival and conservation of Haram Gate, Musafir Khana, Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed and Sarafa Bazaar carrying a cost of Rs 251 million.

Islam Zaib said that PIDSA projects completion date was June 2023 and added that Lahore Walled City Authority (LWCA) would look after the affairs of Multan Walled City Authority (MWCA) till the time the Punjab cabinet accords approval to Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority.

He further explained that all projects would be completed by Project Management Unit (PMU).

Commissioner Amir Khatak said on the occasion that Multan was an historical city and listed among one of world's oldest living cities. He added that revival of Multan heritage was of paramount importance. He said that special efforts were needed to conserve and protect monuments in Multan including mausoleums of saints, Qasim fort and shrines. He said that special projects would be launched with the help of World Bank to preserve heritage of the historical city.

Deputy commissioner Multan Omar Jahangir, DG MDA Zahid Ikram, and walled city authority officials were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan World World Bank Martyrs Shaheed Punjab June All Cabinet Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ESD PROVIDES EMERGENCY CARE TO 308232 VICTIMS IN J ..

ESD PROVIDES EMERGENCY CARE TO 308232 VICTIMS IN JULY PES PROVIDES RESCUE SERVIC ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess ..

Sharjah Deputy Ruler forms Sharjah Cultural Chess Club board

52 minutes ago
 Imran Niazi records his statement in Toshakhana cr ..

Imran Niazi records his statement in Toshakhana criminal case

40 minutes ago
 European stock markets drop, dollar firms

European stock markets drop, dollar firms

40 minutes ago
 MOITT to establish health incubation center, scie ..

MOITT to establish health incubation center, science technology park in KU: Fe ..

40 minutes ago
 Senator Qadir declares Pakistan's future as bright ..

Senator Qadir declares Pakistan's future as bright under CPEC project

19 seconds ago
Our social responsibility to play role in unison f ..

Our social responsibility to play role in unison for country’s economy: COAS

2 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister Calls for Collective Resp ..

Iranian Foreign Minister Calls for Collective Responsibility for Anti-Islamic Pr ..

21 seconds ago
 Indonesia's inflation eases to 3.08 pct in July

Indonesia's inflation eases to 3.08 pct in July

23 seconds ago
 Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas chal ..

Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging formation of full cour ..

3 hours ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

25 seconds ago
 COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agre ..

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan