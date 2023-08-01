LWCA to look after Multan WCA till cabinet approval of WCHAA law

Joint Secretary Establishment Division Islam Zaib Tuesday met with commissioner Multan Amir Khatak here on Tuesday and discussed with him the projects undertaken for revival of heritage of Multan under Pak-Italian Debt Swap Agreement (PIDSA)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):Joint Secretary Establishment Division Islam Zaib Tuesday met with commissioner Multan Amir Khatak here on Tuesday and discussed with him the projects undertaken for revival of heritage of Multan under Pak-Italian Debt Swap Agreement (PIDSA).

Islam Zaib said that different projects were launched in 2006 under PIDSA in different cities of the country and revival of Multan heritage was also listed among the 41 projects. Multan projects included revival and conservation of Haram Gate, Musafir Khana, Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed and Sarafa Bazaar carrying a cost of Rs 251 million.

Islam Zaib said that PIDSA projects completion date was June 2023 and added that Lahore Walled City Authority (LWCA) would look after the affairs of Multan Walled City Authority (MWCA) till the time the Punjab cabinet accords approval to Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority.

He further explained that all projects would be completed by Project Management Unit (PMU).

Commissioner Amir Khatak said on the occasion that Multan was an historical city and listed among one of world's oldest living cities. He added that revival of Multan heritage was of paramount importance. He said that special efforts were needed to conserve and protect monuments in Multan including mausoleums of saints, Qasim fort and shrines. He said that special projects would be launched with the help of World Bank to preserve heritage of the historical city.

Deputy commissioner Multan Omar Jahangir, DG MDA Zahid Ikram, and walled city authority officials were present.