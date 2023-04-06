Close
LWMC Announces Rs 5000 Each For Its Christian Worker

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

LWMC announces Rs 5000 each for its Christian worker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) announced Rs 5,000 each for its Christian worker on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter.

A notification in this regard has been issued.

In a statement, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that honest and hardworking Christian workers of LWMC were precious asset and the company was taking all possible initiatives for their welfare and betterment.

A large number of Christians were working in the LWMC and the department was with them in their joys and on the occasion of Easter.

He said that 9436 Sanitary Workers, 71 Supervisors, 263 Drivers, and 8 Helpersof LWMC were being given Good Friday and Easter bonus.

