LWMC Arranges Awareness Seminar At University Of Education

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LWMC arranges awareness seminar at University of Education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted a cleanliness awareness seminar at the University of education, here on Monday. The event was organised in connection with the ongoing 15-day special campaign 'Safai Nisf Eman'.

More than a hundred students and faculty members attended the seminar. LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din was chief guest at the event, while Principal Dr Samina Mazhar, Clean Green Society's Coordinator Madiha Saleem, LWMC management and members of the mobilisation team were also present.

The CEO briefed students and faculty members on the role of LWMC in the city and how citizens could participate in maintaining cleanliness.

The audience were also briefed about the initiative taken by the LWMC i.e. Compost, Landfill etc.

The CEO urged students to adopt the habit of cleanliness and said that the selected students should spread the message of cleanliness in their schools. He said that with the efforts of 'Clean Campus Ambassadors', other students, friends, relatives and neighbors would also feel the sense of responsibility about cleanliness.

