LWMC Arranges Rally To Pay Tribute To Shuhada

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 08:23 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) workers held a rally at The Mall road to pay tribute to the martyrs on the Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan, on Thursday

More than 2,000 workers, union leaders and LWMC officials participated in the rally. Apart from the rally, the LWMC teams also conducted a special cleanliness operation in and around various graveyards in the city in connection with observance of the day.

The company took special measures for clearing more than 6,000 containers of solid waste in the city, followed by cleaning and washing of the city.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said on the occasion, "We are proud of our valiant soldiers, who displayed the spirit of patriotism and fearlessness in testing times throughout their history.

"We, along with the nation, owe to the heroism and sacrifices offered by the jawans and officers of the defence forces including the Pakistan Army, Air Force, Navy, Rangers, Police, who have made country's defense impregnable."

