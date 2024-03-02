LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started a comprehensive cleanliness awareness campaign in the provincial capital under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, the company, with the help of community mobilisation teams, organised a cleanliness awareness walk at The Mall road and Liberty market. Trade union leaders and students participated in the walk.

During the walk, students engaged in a symbolic waste picking activity, alongside trade union leaders, highlighting the importance of maintaining cleanliness in public spaces.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that cleanliness awareness activities would be expanded to reach every union council, with the LWMC workers conducting door-to-door activities to promote the message of cleanliness.

The LWMC had installed beautifully decorated waste collection containers at various locations including Panorama Centre, Dulha Market, The Mall, Liberty Market and Main Boulevard Gulberg.

Cleanliness awareness pamphlets were also being distributed among shoppers aimed at encouraging citizens to dispose of waste responsibly. Babar Sahib Din urged shopkeepers to use the designated bins for waste disposal, emphasising that collective efforts were required to keep city neat and clean.

