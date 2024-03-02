LWMC Begins Cleanliness Awareness Campaign In City
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started a comprehensive cleanliness awareness campaign in the provincial capital under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started a comprehensive cleanliness awareness campaign in the provincial capital under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to LWMC sources here on Saturday, the company, with the help of community mobilisation teams, organised a cleanliness awareness walk at The Mall road and Liberty market. Trade union leaders and students participated in the walk.
During the walk, students engaged in a symbolic waste picking activity, alongside trade union leaders, highlighting the importance of maintaining cleanliness in public spaces.
LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that cleanliness awareness activities would be expanded to reach every union council, with the LWMC workers conducting door-to-door activities to promote the message of cleanliness.
The LWMC had installed beautifully decorated waste collection containers at various locations including Panorama Centre, Dulha Market, The Mall, Liberty Market and Main Boulevard Gulberg.
Cleanliness awareness pamphlets were also being distributed among shoppers aimed at encouraging citizens to dispose of waste responsibly. Babar Sahib Din urged shopkeepers to use the designated bins for waste disposal, emphasising that collective efforts were required to keep city neat and clean.
Recent Stories
Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral
US academics call on Punjab governor
77,000 kites confiscated this year
Rain to have salutary impact on wheat
AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water
UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival
Teenage girl abducted in Taxila
What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths
Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation
Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma
Meeting reviews vast opportunities for domestic, foreign investment in KP-BoIT
More Stories From Pakistan
-
US academics call on Punjab governor4 minutes ago
-
77,000 kites confiscated this year4 minutes ago
-
Rain to have salutary impact on wheat4 minutes ago
-
AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water5 minutes ago
-
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival27 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Taxila11 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation11 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma11 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews vast opportunities for domestic, foreign investment in KP-BoIT12 minutes ago
-
Steps to control inflation, food items to be ensured on govt rates5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 averts major tragedy5 minutes ago
-
Huge quantity of fake medicines seized, four alleged outlaws held5 minutes ago