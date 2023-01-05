UrduPoint.com

LWMC Begins Special Cleaning Drive At More Than 20 Historical, Tourist And Religious Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 07:09 PM

The Lahore Waste Management (LWMC) Company has started a special cleaning campaign at more than 20 historical, tourist and religious places in the city to preserve historical beauty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management (LWMC) Company has started a special cleaning campaign at more than 20 historical, tourist and religious places in the city to preserve historical beauty.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan and LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar launched the campaign by reviewing special cleaning operations and washing activities in Data Darbar and adjacent areas.

Ali Anan Qamar had a detailed discussion with Data Darbar administration about the cleaning arrangements, visited the Darbar, laid the wreath and offered Fatiha.

He said that LWMC had released its cleaning plan to make historical, touristic, and religious places zero waste for the citizens and tourists of Lahore.

Special cleaning operations and washing activities had been completed in Data Darbar and adjacent areas under the zero waste campaign, he added.

He said that Jahangir Tomb, Noor Jahan Tomb, and Dai Inga Mazar would be made zero waste in the coming weeks.

In the next phase, Minar-i-Pakistan, Shahi Qila, Yadgar Chowk, Delhi Darwaza and Wazir Khan Mosque would also be part of the special cleaning campaign.

Special cleaning arrangements would also be made around Istanbul chowk, Tolinton market, the Lahore museum, Punjab Assembly and railway station.

Special cleaning at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Cathedral Church, Haveli Yusuf Salah Uddin, and other historical and tourist sites would also be part of the campaign.

Town managers would be responsible to implement the plan, he added.

Uniforms, shoes, and protective kits were being distributed among more than 10,000 workers.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar had also advised the workers to protect their health while performing duties in heavy fog and on cold nights.

