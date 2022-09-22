UrduPoint.com

LWMC Being Upgraded On Modern Lines: Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

LWMC being upgraded on modern lines: chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Atif Chaudhry said on Thursday that reforms were under way to upgrade the department on modern lines.

He was presiding over the company's board of directors meeting, with LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider, Deputy CEO Munir Hussain and others in presence.

The meeting decided to impose a ban on transfer of town managers, zonal officers, supervisors and other operational staff till further orders, to improve performance of the company.

Financial assistance for burial of LWMC staff was increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000.

LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry said that the next step was to make Lahore Waste Management Company an authority and it was unanimous decision of the board.

A decision was also made to change the prices of eco-friendly compost 'Belia', manufactured at the LWMC compost plant. The price of 5-kg compost bag was increased to Rs 80 and 20-kg bag to Rs 280, while 50-kg compost bag would be sold for Rs 700.

