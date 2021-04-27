UrduPoint.com
LWMC BoD Approves Various Projects, Contracts

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:22 PM

The Board of Directors of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) during its 116th meeting reviewed and approved certain agendas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :

LWMC Chairman Amjad Ali Awan presided over the meeting while CEO Imran Ali Sultan, Deputy CEO Rafia Haider, Additional Secretary Development Shahid Zaman, Member Board of Directors Karamat Ullah Chaudhry, Amir Zafar Khan, Amir Saeed Rawn, Zahida Rafique, followed by the all heads of department attended the meeting.

The CEO LWMC gave a brief about the progress of previous BOD meeting and LWMC progress. He presented more than 10 agenda items for approval which includes; extension of contracts for hiring of contractors for secondary waste collection including plot clearance and transportation to dump site (for a period of two (2) months, extendable at the same terms and conditions), approval of corrigendum for hiring of contractors for secondary waste collection and transportation to dump site (for the period of one year, extendable to another two years), approval for pre-qualification process, estimated cost and pre-qualification document along with terms of references (TORs) eligibility requirements / pre-requisites and evaluation criteria for bulk procurement of tyres, tubes, flaps for LWMC fleet, approval of lot wise bidding document for "hiring of insurance services for LWMC", approval of pre-qualification evaluation report and bid document for supply of containers, uniforms and their accessories and approval of bidding document for "hiring of security guards services for LWMC.

Chairman BOD gave standing instructions to the management of LWMC that despite having limited resources the performance of LWMC should not grapple. He further stated that all the decisions have been made in the best interest of public. To provide cleanliness facilities must be on top most priority.

LWMC CEO stated that the department is working day and night to maintain cleanliness in the city and citizens would not be disappointed at any cost. He added that the mission clean Lahore cannot be accomplished without the cooperation of Lahorites. In-case of any complaint citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or use Clean Lahore mobile application.

