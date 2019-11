LWMC BoD Member reviews cleanliness arrangements in Raiwind

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Member Board of Directors Ahmad Taha on Wednesday visited Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema area and reviewed the ongoing cleanliness operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Member board of Directors Ahmad Taha on Wednesday visited Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema area and reviewed the ongoing cleanliness operation.

According to LWMC sources here, LWMC Communication Head Jamil Khawar, Senior Manager Operations Murtaza Chaudhry, Manager Operations Asif Jutt and other officers were with Ahmad Taha during his visit.

Ahmad Taha said all possible efforts were being made to ensure best cleanliness arrangements.

It is pertinent to mention here that all cleanliness arrangements have been completed before the start of 2nd phase of the Tableeghi Ijtema.