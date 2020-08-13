LWMC cake cutting ceremony held

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Thursday organized a cake cutting ceremony in its central office to mark the celebration of 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan

According to LWMC sources, LWMC Managing Director Shahzaib Husnain said the Company had been carrying out zero waste operation in the city since yesterday in connection with coming Independence Day of Pakistan.

He appealed to the people to maintain the honour of national flags and ensure that they don't fall on ground.

The LWMC also organized fleet march in which LWMC and Turk contractor machinery took part.

Fleet march led by Managing Director and other officers started from Mall Road and ended at Charing Cross after passing through Data Darbar, Azadi flyover and Bhaati gate.

Cake was cut by LWMC sanitary workers and other guests of the ceremony. All the participants of the ceremony were carrying national flags to express their love for the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leadership, WASA chairman andParks and Horticulture Authority Chairman and others attended theceremony.