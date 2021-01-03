LWMC cancels Sunday holiday of its staff

(@FahadShabbir)

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has cancelled the holiday of Sunday of all its officers and staff to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has cancelled the holiday of Sunday of all its officers and staff to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements in the provincial capital.

According to LWMC spokesman here on Saturday, the company had also directed its entire staff to mobilize the machinery in field to perform their responsibilities in an effective manner.

The workers and drivers who would perform duty on Sunday would be given additional allowance, he added.

Spokesman said that drivers would get Rs 1000 while workers and helpers Rs 800 respectively.

He further said that LWMC was utilizing all its resources and staff toensure cleanliness in the city and soon garbage would be removedfrom all points.