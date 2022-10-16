LWMC carries out cleanliness operation at city entry, exit points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted a special cleaning operation at all entry and exit points of the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to official sources, the operation teams and officers of the company remained present in the field even on the holiday to perform their cleaning duties.

On the instructions of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Munir Hussain Chopra, the special cleaning operation had been carried out.

The CEO said that under the 'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign and in view of the smog, major points and roads of Lahore were being cleared from dust and dirt. Scraping and washing activities had been completed at the entrance and exit points of Babu Sabu, Saggian Bridge, Ravi Bridge and Thokar Niaz Baig.

He said that more than 200 workers and 30 vehicles participated in the special cleaning operation.

Munir Chopra said that along with the cleaning operation, enforcement teams were also conducting operations to take action against illegal dumping of waste.

Trolleys entering the city without tarpaulins were a major cause of dust and mud on the roads, he added.

He said that action was being taken against vehicles entering the city without tarpaulins and further instructions had also been issued to cooperate with the relevant department for crackdown on these vehicles.