UrduPoint.com

LWMC Carries Out Cleanliness Operation At City Entry, Exit Points

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2022 | 07:20 PM

LWMC carries out cleanliness operation at city entry, exit points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted a special cleaning operation at all entry and exit points of the provincial capital on Sunday.

According to official sources, the operation teams and officers of the company remained present in the field even on the holiday to perform their cleaning duties.

On the instructions of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Munir Hussain Chopra, the special cleaning operation had been carried out.

The CEO said that under the 'Shining and Green Lahore' campaign and in view of the smog, major points and roads of Lahore were being cleared from dust and dirt. Scraping and washing activities had been completed at the entrance and exit points of Babu Sabu, Saggian Bridge, Ravi Bridge and Thokar Niaz Baig.

He said that more than 200 workers and 30 vehicles participated in the special cleaning operation.

Munir Chopra said that along with the cleaning operation, enforcement teams were also conducting operations to take action against illegal dumping of waste.

Trolleys entering the city without tarpaulins were a major cause of dust and mud on the roads, he added.

He said that action was being taken against vehicles entering the city without tarpaulins and further instructions had also been issued to cooperate with the relevant department for crackdown on these vehicles.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Vehicles Sunday All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

11 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

19 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.