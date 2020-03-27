LWMC carries out cleanliness operation in rain

The sanitation staff of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC ) carried out cleanliness operation in the provincial capital during the rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The sanitation staff of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC ) carried out cleanliness operation in the provincial capital during the rain.

LWMC sources said on Friday that LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry and Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad visited different areas of the city and reviewed the ongoing cleanliness operation.

The MD said, "LWMC staff is deputed at all choking points to ensure smooth drainage of water. "He said that negligence regarding the presence of workers at choking points would not be tolerated.

He further said that LWMC was providing assistance to Water and SanitationAgency (WASA) for drainage of rain water. He urged the citizens to cooperatewith the company in keeping the city clean.