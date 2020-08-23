UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LWMC Carries Out Cleanliness Work In Connection With Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 09:30 PM

LWMC carries out cleanliness work in connection with Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Sunday carried out special cleanliness work in the provincial capital in connection with the ongoing month of the Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to LWMC sources here, surroundings of all main Imambargahs and places of 'Majalis' were cleaned.

Procession routes and Imambargahs were washed whereas waste containers on the route of processions and near Majalis places were timely emptied.

From the start of Muharram till now overall more than 11,000 tonnes of waste has been removed from the city.

LWMC Managing Director Shahzaib Husnain and other officers of the company are monitoring special cleanliness operation.

The MD said, "It is the responsibility of LWMC to ensure proper cleanliness in the city and the company tries its best to make proper cleanliness arrangements on all occasions."He further said that during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram proper cleanliness would be ensured in the provincial capital while complaints of people would be solved on priority basis.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Sunday All From Best Muharram

Recent Stories

Conference on &#039;Role of Women in Fostering Val ..

46 minutes ago

China launches new optical remote-sensing satellit ..

1 hour ago

FNC approves 15 draft laws during first ordinary t ..

3 hours ago

Food, water security among UAE Government prioriti ..

3 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 390 new COVID-19 cases, ..

4 hours ago

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.