LWMC carries out cleanup operations in flood hit areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) On the directives of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, comprehensive measures are underway to rehabilitate flood-affected areas and ensure the provision of essential facilities.

According to a press release issued here on Monday in line with the 'Suthra Punjab' vision, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) officers and staff were engaged round the clock in restoration activities.

In Theme Park Society, one of the severely flood affected localities with more than 3,000 residents, LWMC had deployed 4 loaders, 8 dumper trolleys, 4 Foton trucks, 10 loader rickshaws, 1 water bowser, 2 washers and over 100 sanitary workers working in three shifts. 50 workers had been assigned in the first shift, 30 workers in the second shift and 20 during the night shift, carrying out washing, scraping and manual sweeping operations.

LWMC teams were also assisting in dewatering floodwater through temporary channels to restore normalcy in the area.

The LWMC’s staff was actively engaged in clearing mud, sludge and debris from streets, roads and public spaces in Theme Park Society, with the objective of complete restoration.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that the operations would continue without interruption until full rehabilitation of flood-hit communities. Meanwhile, special cleanliness drives were also in progress in Shahdara and Ravi Town, where over 750 sanitary workers had been deployed for flood recovery efforts.