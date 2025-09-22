LWMC Carries Out Cleanup Operations In Flood Hit Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 11:51 PM
On the directives of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, comprehensive measures are underway to rehabilitate flood-affected areas and ensure the provision of essential facilities
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) On the directives of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, comprehensive measures are underway to rehabilitate flood-affected areas and ensure the provision of essential facilities.
According to a press release issued here on Monday in line with the 'Suthra Punjab' vision, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) officers and staff were engaged round the clock in restoration activities.
In Theme Park Society, one of the severely flood affected localities with more than 3,000 residents, LWMC had deployed 4 loaders, 8 dumper trolleys, 4 Foton trucks, 10 loader rickshaws, 1 water bowser, 2 washers and over 100 sanitary workers working in three shifts. 50 workers had been assigned in the first shift, 30 workers in the second shift and 20 during the night shift, carrying out washing, scraping and manual sweeping operations.
LWMC teams were also assisting in dewatering floodwater through temporary channels to restore normalcy in the area.
The LWMC’s staff was actively engaged in clearing mud, sludge and debris from streets, roads and public spaces in Theme Park Society, with the objective of complete restoration.
LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that the operations would continue without interruption until full rehabilitation of flood-hit communities. Meanwhile, special cleanliness drives were also in progress in Shahdara and Ravi Town, where over 750 sanitary workers had been deployed for flood recovery efforts.
Recent Stories
Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter
Two killed in Nowshera firing
UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic investment, partnerships at UNGA 8 ..
1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth
IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt
Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet ..
SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel5 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter5 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Nowshera firing8 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt46 minutes ago
-
Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet case46 minutes ago
-
Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catches fire59 minutes ago
-
DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elections on Sep 2446 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman holds open Katchehry48 seconds ago
-
Pakistani Parliamentary delegation visits Bahrain to strengthen regional ties49 seconds ago
-
LWMC carries out cleanup operations in flood hit areas50 seconds ago